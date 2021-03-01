Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Stock Holdings Decreased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 98,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 852.2% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 47,731 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 299,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,374,000 after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,355,000 after acquiring an additional 17,193 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $41.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.80. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $43.67.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $266.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.03 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

OZK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.20.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

