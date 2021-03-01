Bankia, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) Short Interest Update

Bankia, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the January 28th total of 351,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNKXF opened at $1.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61. Bankia has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.02.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BNKXF. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankia in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC lowered Bankia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankia in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankia in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bankia has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Bankia

Bankia, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Business Banking, and Corporate Center segments. It provides retail banking products, such as salary direct deposits, consumer loans, mortgages, term deposits, credit cards, insurance, investment and pension funds, and other asset management services.

