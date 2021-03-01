BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) PT Raised to $46.00

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BKU. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of BankUnited from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of BankUnited from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BankUnited from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of BKU opened at $40.19 on Thursday. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.44 and a 200-day moving average of $29.81.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $228.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.10 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. Analysts predict that BankUnited will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other BankUnited news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 14,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $431,502.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,327,378.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

