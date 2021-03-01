Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Baozun worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Baozun by 65.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,882 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Baozun by 23.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Baozun during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Baozun during the third quarter worth about $13,526,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Baozun during the third quarter worth about $2,999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

BZUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Baozun from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, CICC Research downgraded Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baozun currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of BZUN opened at $45.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. Baozun Inc. has a one year low of $22.19 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.72.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

