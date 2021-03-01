Barclays Boosts Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Price Target to $40.00

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Colfax from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Colfax from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.18.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $44.35 on Thursday. Colfax has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -887.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colfax will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $840,126.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,724,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 2,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $92,342.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,629.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,300 shares of company stock worth $1,575,481. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,086,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,601,000 after acquiring an additional 703,654 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,337,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,336,000 after acquiring an additional 154,193 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Colfax by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,543,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,498,000 after buying an additional 27,092 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Colfax by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,046,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,491,000 after buying an additional 314,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Colfax by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,685,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,687,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

