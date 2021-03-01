Barclays Increases Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target to $94.00

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $79.00 to $94.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Northland Securities cut Pacira BioSciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pacira BioSciences from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.17.

PCRX opened at $73.50 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.80 and a 200-day moving average of $62.71.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $1,513,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,099,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,854,000 after acquiring an additional 438,448 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,963,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,513,000 after purchasing an additional 204,806 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,130,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 735,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,593,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 597,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,733,000 after purchasing an additional 165,445 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

