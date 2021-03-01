Barclays Raises Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $180.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ABNB. Loop Capital upgraded Airbnb from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a hold rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Airbnb currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $167.35.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $206.35 on Friday. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.80.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). As a group, analysts forecast that Airbnb will post -13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,464,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,000.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

