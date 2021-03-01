Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Short Interest Update

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.6% from the January 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 379,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 574.7% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 190,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 162,303 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 41.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 53,329 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 5,239.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 35,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 35,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPV opened at $12.18 on Monday. Barings Participation Investors has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $16.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61.

Barings Participation Investors Company Profile

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

