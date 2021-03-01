Barometer Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 24,680 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,680 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $1,488,745.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,745.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,299,704 shares of company stock valued at $235,913,483. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $189.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $343.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $200.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.35.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

