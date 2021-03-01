Barrington Research Comments on Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) – Analysts at Barrington Research issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.61 per share for the year. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

HSII opened at $35.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $694.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.84. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $38.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.11.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 5.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,138,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,219,000 after buying an additional 250,438 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,425,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,875,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,172,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,460,000 after buying an additional 613,427 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 235,266 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 41,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.17%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

