Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €88.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.50 ($73.53) price objective on Basf and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €69.78 ($82.10).

Shares of BAS opened at €67.73 ($79.68) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €66.90 and its 200-day moving average price is €58.54. Basf has a 52 week low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 52 week high of €69.67 ($81.96). The stock has a market cap of $62.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.69.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

