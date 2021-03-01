Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Basf had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.52%.

Shares of BASFY stock opened at $20.49 on Monday. Basf has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $21.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.51. The company has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a PE ratio of -32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BASFY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Basf from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Basf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

