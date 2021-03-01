Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Position Reduced by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,064 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.24% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $6,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

In related news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $517,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,354.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO C Eric Swank sold 31,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $1,485,368.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,878 shares of company stock worth $2,928,440. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.16.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $47.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.99 and a beta of 1.97. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $49.36.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.