Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Short Interest Down 79.4% in February

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 79.4% from the January 28th total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bear Creek Mining in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Bear Creek Mining from $5.70 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCEKF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.81. The stock had a trading volume of 127,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,626. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.35. Bear Creek Mining has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.04.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

