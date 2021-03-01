Beaxy Price Up 57.9% Over Last Week (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One Beaxy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $3.79 million and approximately $5,124.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beaxy has traded up 57.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00055543 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.75 or 0.00799111 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00030933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00059193 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00029485 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00042070 BTC.

About Beaxy

Beaxy (CRYPTO:BXY) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,086,487 coins. Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange. Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Buying and Selling Beaxy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

