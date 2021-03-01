Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Acquires 335 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,857,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,921,000 after buying an additional 808,565 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,859,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,842,000 after buying an additional 2,438,238 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 197.0% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,044,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,234,000 after buying an additional 9,316,364 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 153.5% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,626,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,431,000 after buying an additional 5,829,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 9.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,549,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,652,000 after buying an additional 745,320 shares during the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 299,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,821,210.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 114,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $4,814,246.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,211,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,976,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,192 shares of company stock valued at $9,785,531. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WORK traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $41.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,524,785. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.57 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.48 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WORK has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Slack Technologies in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Slack Technologies from $24.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays cut Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.95.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

