Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Has $7.04 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,106 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 2.2% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 54,642 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in CVS Health by 11.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 57,332 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,529 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in CVS Health by 18.1% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 4,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $1.09 on Monday, hitting $69.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,990,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.30 and its 200-day moving average is $66.32. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.23. The company has a market capitalization of $90.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

