Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Sells 1,830 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. Nutrien accounts for approximately 1.6% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 22.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 37.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 201,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after buying an additional 54,467 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 49.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,508,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,772,000 after buying an additional 1,493,032 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.1% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4.0% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 190,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after buying an additional 7,360 shares during the period. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $57.73. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.32.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

