Beer Money (BEER) Price Tops $0.0161 on Top Exchanges

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last week, Beer Money has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. Beer Money has a market cap of $393,889.92 and approximately $15,046.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beer Money token can currently be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00055576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.41 or 0.00763262 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00030096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00060175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00029040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00041491 BTC.

About Beer Money

BEER is a token. It launched on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,500,000 tokens. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io. Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney.

Buying and Selling Beer Money

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

