Benchmark Increases Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target to $118.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $109.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ATVI. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

ATVI opened at $95.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.12. The company has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

