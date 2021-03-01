Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Fresnillo (LON:FRES)

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Fresnillo (LON:FRES) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 883.60 ($11.54).

Get Fresnillo alerts:

LON FRES traded down GBX 7.40 ($0.10) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 902.60 ($11.79). 1,366,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The company has a market cap of £6.65 billion and a PE ratio of 33.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,048.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,171.60. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of GBX 456.51 ($5.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,379.50 ($18.02).

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.