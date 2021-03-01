Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 3,435 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Entegris news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $307,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,236.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $105.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.12 and a 12 month high of $114.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 16.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENTG shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

