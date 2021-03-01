Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 429 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,159 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $183.44 on Monday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $199.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.29.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

