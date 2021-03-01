Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 37,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,037,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,945,000 after buying an additional 117,100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 4th quarter worth about $12,781,000. Finally, Arrow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 4th quarter worth about $12,423,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate stock opened at $28.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.23 and a beta of 0.53. Clarivate Plc has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $33.55.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Clarivate from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.43.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.