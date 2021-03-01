Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 6,398 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 88.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at $11,060,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Morningstar by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Morningstar by 1,201.7% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 151,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,997,000 after purchasing an additional 139,518 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Morningstar by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,224,000 after purchasing an additional 14,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $224.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.59 and a 1-year high of $255.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.

In other news, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total transaction of $4,260,952.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,093,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,001,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 20,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $4,131,887.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,418,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,195,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,777 shares of company stock valued at $32,127,809. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

