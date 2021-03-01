Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 95.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,045 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 138,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMB. Argus lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.92.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $128.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The company has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.90.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

