Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 1,541 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $689,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $134.82 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.77 and a 52-week high of $153.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.01 and a 200 day moving average of $135.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.79.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.