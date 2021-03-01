BetterBetting One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,297.00 (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 43.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One BetterBetting token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BetterBetting has a market capitalization of $360,606.92 and $2,297.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00056164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $375.39 or 0.00779280 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00031533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00060474 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00029668 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00041330 BTC.

About BetterBetting

BetterBetting (CRYPTO:BETR) is a token. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 tokens. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here. BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org.

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BetterBetting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

