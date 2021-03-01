Bezant (BZNT) Hits Market Cap of $3.28 Million

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last seven days, Bezant has traded 86.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bezant has a market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $103,736.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezant token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00055351 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $367.45 or 0.00753911 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00030372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006620 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00060381 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00028881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00041238 BTC.

Bezant Profile

BZNT is a token. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 tokens. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant. The official website for Bezant is bezant.io.

Buying and Selling Bezant

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

