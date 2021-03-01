Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 770,400 shares, an increase of 2,520.4% from the January 28th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 707,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

BNOEF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.32. 3,969,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,852. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11. Bionomics has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.35.

Get Bionomics alerts:

Bionomics Company Profile

Bionomics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers in Australia and the United States. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which has completed phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of anxiety, panic, agitation, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Bionomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.