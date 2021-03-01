Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

OTCMKTS BIREF opened at $2.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.37 million and a P/E ratio of -7.09. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a negative net margin of 22.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $121.46 million during the quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

