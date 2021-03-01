BitBall (BTB) Reaches Market Cap of $1.08 Million

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last week, BitBall has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $995,710.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,321.59 or 0.99703277 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00038208 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00009881 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00107114 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000254 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003727 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 641,999,999 coins. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

