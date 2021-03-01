Bitblocks (BBK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $530,663.07

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Bitblocks coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Bitblocks has a market cap of $530,663.07 and approximately $2,902.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded down 38.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,818.85 or 1.00395282 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00037206 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00008825 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00108703 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000252 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003643 BTC.

About Bitblocks

Bitblocks (BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 262,764,906 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com.

Bitblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

