Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Tops $0.0067

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 28th. One Bitcoin Incognito token can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $87,946.37 and $86.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 36.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000575 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Token Profile

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 tokens. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

