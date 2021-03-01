Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.53 Million

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 1st. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000667 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 49.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $44.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.96 or 0.00245880 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00091689 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00053453 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000032 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

