Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.80-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.90. Black Hills also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.80-4.00 EPS.

BKH stock opened at $59.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.97.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 64.02%.

BKH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Black Hills from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Black Hills from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Black Hills from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.44.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.86 per share, with a total value of $123,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,340.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

