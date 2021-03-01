BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,960 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 38.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 52,976 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 0.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,795,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 10,446 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 16.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 211,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 30,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.56.

In related news, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 78,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $991,455.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 53,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,479.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 32,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $428,731.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,187. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BB stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.23. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $28.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.66.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 86.01%. The firm had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

