BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 69.5% from the January 28th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,514,000 after acquiring an additional 292,185 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 256.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 99,817 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth $394,000.

NYSE:BOE opened at $10.82 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

