BlackRock Inc. Acquires 23,836 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,114,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,836 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.37% of BWX Technologies worth $308,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Boston Partners grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,444,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,625,000 after buying an additional 1,345,386 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 12.5% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,819,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,470,000 after buying an additional 202,774 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 12.9% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,411,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,508,000 after buying an additional 161,593 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 695,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,936,000 after buying an additional 62,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 581,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,722,000 after buying an additional 9,020 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

NYSE:BWXT opened at $58.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $65.60. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The business had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

In other BWX Technologies news, Director John A. Fees sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $555,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,624.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,600 shares of company stock worth $955,359. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.17.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.