BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,969,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553,161 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.17% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $305,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,822 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,673 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSII shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardiovascular Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

NASDAQ CSII opened at $41.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 6.25. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.