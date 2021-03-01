BlackRock Inc. Lowers Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,696,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,910 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of Webster Financial worth $324,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 56,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 308.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 661,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,474,000 after purchasing an additional 141,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBS shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Compass Point upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $252,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,262.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $95,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,573.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $644,250 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $55.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day moving average is $37.67. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $58.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.31%.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

