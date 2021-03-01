BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,186,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,799 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.58% of Clean Harbors worth $318,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLH shares. UBS Group raised Clean Harbors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.70.

NYSE CLH opened at $85.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.28. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $90.36.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

