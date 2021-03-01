BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,378,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $312,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKTR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,814,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,842,000 after purchasing an additional 791,605 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,950,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,532,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 516.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 174,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 146,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 114.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 189,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 101,122 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 5,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $103,940.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Curet Myriam sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $27,799.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 331,904 shares of company stock worth $6,485,240. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $22.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.47. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

NKTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.70.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

