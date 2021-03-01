BlackRock Inc. Sells 43,109 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,235,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,109 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.46% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $326,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 33.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,835,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,998,000 after purchasing an additional 464,909 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 278,694 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $6,873,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 58.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 524,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,330,000 after purchasing an additional 193,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 32.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,405,000 after purchasing an additional 136,466 shares in the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

NYSE HE opened at $34.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.71. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.83 and a 1-year high of $55.15.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.