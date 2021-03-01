BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) Short Interest Down 84.6% in February

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 84.6% from the January 28th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCA. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the third quarter worth $90,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000.

NYSE MCA opened at $14.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.76. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $15.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

