Blair William & Co. IL Buys 1,570 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,160,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,334,296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162,161 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,421,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,959,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,093 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,958,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,956 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,294,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $519,651,000 after buying an additional 945,668 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $110,064,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

TLT stock opened at $143.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.86. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $136.61 and a 12-month high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.