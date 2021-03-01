Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Position in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,555 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCF. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TCF Financial by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,664,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,330,000 after buying an additional 1,126,756 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 606,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,439,000 after purchasing an additional 344,263 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 8.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,460,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,831,000 after purchasing an additional 332,170 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,821,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TCF Financial by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 482,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,874,000 after purchasing an additional 246,227 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCF opened at $44.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. TCF Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $48.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.97.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $508.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.62 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TCF shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TCF Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

In other TCF Financial news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 11,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $500,258.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

