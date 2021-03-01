Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 80,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 18,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Leggett & Platt news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $393,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,600.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,804.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LEG stock opened at $43.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.75. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $46.13.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Several research firms recently commented on LEG. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

