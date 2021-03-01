Blair William & Co. IL Purchases New Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 981,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,633,000 after purchasing an additional 567,088 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Qorvo by 239.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 502,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,759,000 after acquiring an additional 354,209 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Qorvo by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 464,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,902,000 after acquiring an additional 248,503 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,250,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,357,000 after acquiring an additional 215,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 1,206.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 203,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,281,000 after acquiring an additional 188,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $174.73 on Monday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $191.82. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.41.

In other Qorvo news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $313,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,340.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $230,736.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,874,325.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,557 shares of company stock valued at $729,558 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

