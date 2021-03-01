Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Biogen by 1.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $272.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $272.76 and its 200 day moving average is $267.60. The company has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Cowen cut shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $437.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.47.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

